School Bus Crash In Murfreesboro Sends One Driver To Hospital

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in Murfreesboro, prompting a brief traffic disruption.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said the crash happened Thursday morning and involved a Rutherford County school bus and a pickup truck.

Officials reported that neither the students nor the bus driver were injured. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital for treatment. Students were safely transferred to another bus following the crash.

Traffic in the area was temporarily impacted as crews worked the scene.

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The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

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