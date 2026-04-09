Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 9, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from April 2 through April 9, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in the world of food and drink in Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Krystal Spring Menu: Sackfuls, $3 Kravings, and Krush’d Sodas Krystal highlights its spring menu through June 15, featuring Sackful bundle meals, a $3 & Under Kravings Menu, a Three-Egg Breakfast Plate, and Krush’d Soda upgrades. Published: April 09, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Celebrates “Malcolm in the Middle” Revival With Limited Mix Pack Doughnuts Krispy Kreme marks the Hulu revival of “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” with a limited Mix Pack doughnut dozen, available one weekend only, April 10-12, 2026. Published: April 09, 2026 – Read more

Nashville Chosen to Host 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South Ceremony This October Nashville will host the 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South ceremony on October 21 at The Pinnacle, celebrating the region’s growing culinary talent and culture. Published: April 09, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 8, 2026 These Rutherford County food establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections conducted April 1-8, 2026. Published: April 08, 2026 – Read more

Buffalo Wild Wings Bottomless Apps Return 2026 Buffalo Wild Wings brings back Bottomless Apps starting at $9.99 dine-in, available at participating locations nationwide from April 7 through June 10, 2026. Published: April 08, 2026 – Read more

Smyrna Restaurant Scores 72 Following Health Department Complaint Smyrna Cafe scored a 72 in a complaint-driven inspection on April 1, 2026, with 11 violations cited including improper hand hygiene and widespread kitchen cleanliness issues. Published: April 08, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 8, 2026 The lowest food service health inspection scores in Rutherford County for April 1-8, 2026, include Smyrna Cafe at 72, Thida Thai at 75, and Rock-N-Roll Sushi at 79. Published: April 08, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County April 8, 2026 Full health inspection scores for Rutherford County covering April 1-8, 2026, with results from dozens of local food service establishments across the area. Published: April 08, 2026 – Read more

IHOP Adds BLT Sandwich With Fries to Value Menu for $6 IHOP adds the BLTAF — a BLT sandwich with fries or hash browns included — to its Value Menu for $6, available daily from 7AM to 10PM at participating locations. Published: April 08, 2026 – Read more

The Capital Grille to Open Nashville Location This April The Capital Grille opens its Nashville location at 1223 Broadway on April 17, offering dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and a Wine Spectator-recognized wine list. Published: April 08, 2026 – Read more

Dairy Queen Launches New Breakfast Collection Dairy Queen debuts its Breakfast Collection on April 27 with three limited-time treats: a Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard, a Fruity Pebbles Shake, and a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone. Published: April 08, 2026 – Read more

McDonald’s Expands McValue Menu With Under $3 Options and $4 Breakfast Deal McDonald’s expands its McValue Menu on April 21 with a new Under $3 Menu featuring 10+ items and a $4 Breakfast Meal Deal at participating locations nationwide. Published: April 06, 2026 – Read more

Papa Johns Launches Oven-Toasted Sandwiches Papa Johns expands beyond pizza with three new Oven-Toasted Sandwiches on ciabatta-style bread, starting at $6.99 through Papa Pairings, available now online and in the app. Published: April 06, 2026 – Read more

Great American Cookies Offers BOGO Deal on Cookie Cake Slices for Tax Day 2026 Great American Cookies rewards members can get a BOGO free deal on Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slices in-store at participating locations on April 15, 2026. Published: April 06, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Spring Seasonal Collection 2026 Krispy Kreme launches its Spring Seasonal Collection on April 7 with four doughnut flavors including the new HERSHEY’S Double Chocolate and Strawberries and Kreme varieties. Published: April 06, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 11, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for April 6-11, 2026, features a new Dubai-Style Chocolate Sandwich Cookie alongside Blueberry Muffin, Snickers Peanut Butter, and Raspberry Lemonade cookies. Published: April 06, 2026 – Read more

Jason’s Deli Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Spring Menu Jason’s Deli marks its 50th year with new spring items including a Caprese sandwich and Dill Pickle Club Wrap, plus teacher appreciation giveaways running April 6-17. Published: April 03, 2026 – Read more

KFC Launches Value Feast Lineup with Box Feasts Starting at $7 KFC introduces its new Value Feast lineup with three Box Feast options starting at $7, each including boneless chicken, fries, and a medium drink at participating locations. Published: April 03, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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