MTSU Professor, Heart Association Member Spotlights April 18 Rutherford Heart Walk

The American Heart Association is gearing up for its annual, signature Rutherford County Heart Walk, and Chandra Story, Middle Tennessee State University professor and association board member, is encouraging the community to take heart and do their part to get active and raise funds for heart-health education and research.

“Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in this country,” said Story, a public health professor. “Almost all of us are touched by heart disease in some way. Maybe it is a family member or friend. This is an opportunity, in alignment with our True Blue Pledge, to be a valuable member and giver to our community, in time and funds.”

The family-friendly event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic’s Garrison location, 1272 Garrison Drive, in Murfreesboro.

Participants can follow either a 1- or 2-mile loop on flat, paved terrain accessible to strollers and attendees of all ages or abilities, said JB Horn, developmental director of Nashville’s American Heart Association.

“The rain-or-shine event will also feature hands-only CPR demonstrations, blood pressure screenings, a community impact table, a kids’ corner and our new Heart Walk experience that highlights survivor stories, CPR education and our community,” he said.

Those interested in giving back, whether through participating in the Heart Walk or donating, can do so at https://tinyurl.com/2dwwnnbv. The association’s goal this year is to raise over $100,000. They’ve reached $54,000 at the time of publication.

Story joined the board last fall after connecting with another board member and having one of her graduate classes complete a project with the organization.

“They were eager for MTSU to have a stronger presence within the AHA,” she said. “I’ve donated before, and their mission is very personal for me: my father and mother-in-‘love’ both died due to complications of heart disease.”

The Walk’s 2026 theme is “turning bystanders into lifesavers,” using donations to push and fund CPR training with a goal of having one person in every household confident and prepared to perform CPR, according to the event website.

“Most cardiac arrests don’t happen in hospitals; they happen at home or work, around people who want to help but don’t always know how,” Horn said. “That’s why learning Hands-Only CPR is such a big focus this year. If more bystanders are ready, more lives can be saved.”

Story echoed that this type of prevention and education is vital to the community.

“It resonates with me as a community health educator and, previously, a clinical medical technologist,” she said.

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Learn more about MTSU’s Community and Public Health programs at https://www.mtsu.edu/program/public-health-b-s/.

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