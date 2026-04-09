Nashville Chosen to Host 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South Ceremony This October

The MICHELIN Guide has circled a date on the calendar for the 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South ceremony. Nashville has been chosen as the host city for the ceremony, which will be held on the evening of Oct. 21 at The Pinnacle.

“Last year marked a momentous year for the American South as we proudly introduced the very first U.S. regional selection of restaurants to travelers both near and far,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. “As our anonymous Inspectors prepare the restaurant selection for 2026, Nashville stood out as a fitting backdrop for the ceremony thanks to its vibrant entertainment culture, local food influences and shining culinary talent.”

As the MICHELIN Guide continues to be committed to promoting the gastronomy players of tomorrow and the diversity of cuisines across its destinations, the Guide seeks to hold its annual ceremony in different cities annually. With a strong culinary history focused on Southern culture and creativity, Nashville proved to be a perfect fit to host the 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South Ceremony.

“Nashville’s culinary scene has evolved into one of the most exciting in the country and hosting the MICHELIN Guide American South ceremony in October will further elevate Music City as a dining destination,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “From innovative tasting menus to beloved neighborhood spots, our culinary community reflects the creativity and authenticity of our city. We’re grateful for our partnership with the MICHELIN Guide and thrilled to welcome them to Nashville. Hosting the MICHELIN Guide ceremony in Nashville is a meaningful milestone for our city and a celebration of the incredible talent that’s been growing here for years.”

Chefs will be invited to discover whether their restaurants have received a MICHELIN Star or another MICHELIN Guide distinction. Attendance is by invitation only.

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