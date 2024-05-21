OBITUARY: Linda Gray Hall

Linda Gray Hall, age 70 of Murfreesboro passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024.

She was a native of Opp, Alabama. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Gray, Elma Blair, and her sister, Kathy Gray.

Linda was managing partner of Norris Hall Studio, the business they built together.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Norris Hall; daughters, Steffanie LaRocque and husband Tyson, Leslie Wright and husband Rodney; grandchildren, Mac Taylor Wright and Zoey Blair Wright; brother, Roger Gray and wife Traci.

The family also wants to acknowledge the wonderful team at Gentiva hospice, and Kayla Brown, her outstanding caregiver who greatly helped to make Linda comfortable and content in her last years.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be on Wednesday, May 22nd, 4:30 – 7:00 pm at The Walnut House, 116 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

The family would prefer donations be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration www.theaftd.org in lieu of flowers.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

