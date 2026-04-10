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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Howard Eugene Pitts

OBITUARY: Howard Eugene Pitts

By
Jennifer Haley
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0
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Howard Eugene Pitts, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He was a believer in Jesus Christ.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; John Willard and Nellie Bell Pitts, brothers; Carlton Pitts and Herbert Pitts.

A chapel service will be held for Howard on Monday, April 13, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. with Kent Shingleton officiating. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 12, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

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