Murfreesboro Police Investigating Death After Arrest In Rutherford County

An investigation is underway in Murfreesboro after a death was reported at a residence, with a suspect taken into custody in a nearby area of Rutherford County.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a death on Tinnell Court. Authorities say the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect at a home on Steelson Court.

Murfreesboro Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the sheriff’s office.

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Officials said there is no current threat to the community as the investigation continues.

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