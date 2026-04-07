Morgan Wallen Celebrates Launch of Sirius XM Channel

As Morgan Wallen readies his return to the road with his upcoming 23-date Still The Problem Tour, the RIAA’s highest-certified country artist of all time partnered with SiriusXM for a 16-song, intimate underplay to a crowd of nearly 4,000 SiriusXM subscribers at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. The show commemorated the launch of his new exclusive year-round channel, Morgan Wallen Radio. Relive this special performance on launch day, April 7th at 4pm CT on Morgan Wallen Radio (channel 64).

Wallen opened the night playing his current single, “Don’t We,” as fans enthusiastically welcomed him to the stage with a sea of phones capturing the superstar’s first show of 2026.

“I haven’t played a show in a few months,” Wallen remarked after singing the title track of his fourth studio album, I’m The Problem. “I’ve been hanging out with my family, hanging out in the woods a little bit, making some new music. Every time I get on stage after a few months off, I think to myself, ‘Man, why did I take so much time off?’ because I always enjoy being up here. I appreciate you guys showing up everywhere I play.

“Big shout out to SiriusXM as well,” he added. “I remember the first time I ever heard my song on the radio was on SiriusXM. I didn’t even know that artists had their own radio stations at that point when I was listening to it. So, to fast forward ten years from that to be able to say that they’re letting me have a radio station that’s going to be on 24 hours, 7 days a week – it’s an honor and a privilege for me, for my team. It wouldn’t be possible without every single one of you here tonight. I just want to say thank you for all the milestones that you’ve given me during my career so far.”

Among the 16 songs, Wallen offered a taste of his Still The Problem Tour setlist with certified hits off his latest album, while also revisiting fan-favorites. Before introducing “Chasin’ You,” Wallen remarked, “I haven’t played this one in a couple of years. We gotta bring it back – this is one of the first songs I wrote.”

Wallen also treated fans to deep cuts from I’m The Problem, including his nod to his homestate, “TN,” and the Billboard-dubbed “heavy-hearted” “Dark Til Daylight.” Returning to his roots, Wallen ushered out a piano for a surprise duet of his Dangerous-era longing anthem, “Sand In My Boots” alongside Problem tourmate Ella Langley.

Bringing it home, Wallen ended the night with two of his biggest hits: his 12x Platinum, 16-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Last Night” and 13x Platinum “Whiskey Glasses.” Once again expressing his gratitude to his fans, Wallen remained on stage signing autographs and tossing guitar picks to the crowd.

SiriusXM’s Morgan Wallen Radio, curated and presented by Wallen, will include his biggest hits and fan favorites. In addition to his catalog, subscribers will hear hand-picked songs from Wallen’s musical influences and unexpected favorites. Listeners will also hear exclusive commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from the country megastar on the making of his music, artists that have left a major impact on him, and untold stories from the road as he prepares for his upcoming Still The Problem 23-date stadium tour. Plus, drop-ins from the people that make up Wallen’s life on and off the stage.

The Pinnacle SiriusXM Morgan Wallen Radio April 2 Setlist:

Don’t We

I’m The Problem

I Got Better

Chasin’ You

20 Cigarettes

Dark Til Daylight

Love Somebody

Cover Me Up

I’m A Little Crazy

TN

More Than My Hometown

Just In Case

I Had Some Help

Sand In My Boots (with Ella Langley)

Last Night

Whiskey Glasses

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