Smyrna’s 6th Annual Kids Safety Day Set for May 2

The Town of Smyrna is partnering with TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, the Smyrna Police Department, Smyrna Parks & Recreation, and other local organizations to host Kids Safety Day. The event will take place at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say the event is designed to provide families with practical safety knowledge while offering interactive activities for children. Planned highlights include bike giveaways, free bicycle helmets while supplies last, car seat safety checks, and education on fire, water, and bicycle safety.

In addition to safety-focused programming, families can enjoy inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, and indoor rock climbing.

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The event is free to attend and aims to give families an opportunity to connect with local safety experts while enjoying a fun and engaging day together. Officials encourage those interested to register in advance here.

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