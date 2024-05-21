Budweiser Clydesdales are Coming to Nashville

To celebrate 14 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities, Budweiser and the iconic Clydesdales are embarking on a cross-country tour -and one of their first tour stops is in Nashville.

Notably, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be appearing ahead of the Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game on June 3. In addition, Rocky Sickmann, Folds of Honor member and U.S. military hero, will be throwing the first pitch at the game and will also be available for interviews at the event.

Here are the locations to see the Budweiser Clydesdales in the Nashville area.

May 30, 3 pm

Kroger, 123 Northcreek Blvd, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

June 1 & 2, 11 am

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pk, Nashville, TN 37211

The Clydesdales will appear at the Zoo’s Festival Field.

June 3, 3:30 pm

Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game

First Horizon Park – 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN

The Clydesdales will be participating in a pre-game parade.

