OBITUARY: Linda Faye Snyder

Linda Faye Snyder, age 78, passed away on May 19, 2024 at her residence.

She was born in Nashville and retired from Samsonite as an Inspector.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John Wilson Blythe, Sr and Vella Louise Mangum Luke; and siblings, John W. Blythe, Jr and Theresa Kay King.

She is survived by her husband, George A. Snyder; son, Steven (Debbie) Snyder of Murfreesboro; daughter, Lisa (Andy) Lane of Crossville; grandchildren, Laura Johnson, Carrie Savinell, Abigail Warren, Stephanie (Ryan) Hoke, Peyton (Christina) Snyder, Amanda Snyder; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Johnson, Logan Johnson, Adeline Hoke, Lane Savinell, Oliver Hoke, Theo Savinell, Grayson Snyder and Dottie Hoke.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

