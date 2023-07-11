MTSU Pitcher Eriq Swan Selected by Dodgers in Fourth Round

SEATTLE – Middle Tennessee Baseball product Eriq Swan has been selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Swan—a junior in 2023 and No. 240 overall prospect in the draft rankings coming into the weekend—is the club’s selection in the 4th compensatory round.

A Murfreesboro native, the power-throwing righty spent three seasons with the Blue Raiders. Swan featured in the regular starting rotation as a sophomore and junior, with a fastball topping in the triple digits.

Swan is drafted higher than any Blue Raider since Bryce Brentz, who went in the 1st round at No. 36 overall to the Boston Red Sox in 2010.

Standing at 6-6 and 240 pounds, Swan struck out 71 batters in 2023 across 16 total appearances, 12 of those being starts. He left the game with a no-hitter on May 13 against UAB, pitching 5.2 innings, and allowed just one run in C-USA Championships opening round game in win against UTSA, pitching six innings and earning a spot on the C-USA Championships All-Tournament team.

Source: MTSU

