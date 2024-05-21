OBITUARY: Donald ‘Buck’ Edward Buchanan

Donald “Buck” Edward Buchanan, age 67, passed away Friday, May 17, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Lewis Buchanan and Sandra Burnett Buchanan Lamb; sister, Debbie Buchanan Hanvy; and stepbrother, Johnny Lamb.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Buchanan; sons, Clayton and Jakob; sisters, Jane (Tom), Linda (Bob), Darlene, Sarah (Jerry), Karen, and Barbara (Scott); stepfather, Bobby Lamb; step-siblings, Bobbie Sanders (Dale) and Danny Lamb; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

Buck was a proud United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a hunter, avid fisherman, and loved being outdoors. He also enjoyed fellowshipping with others, telling stories, and spreading laughter. His Baptist faith kept him strong and led him through several worldly tribulations. In addition, Buck would say let’s Make America Great Again!

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Cothran Cemetery at 2:00 PM with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

