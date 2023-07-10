$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE/CLINTON – What a game! As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow—now at $650 million for Monday —thousands of Tennessee players win cash from the game’s other prize levels along the way.

That includes two players, one in Nashville and one in Clinton, who matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the Nashville player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

The tickets were sold at:

–$100,000: Little Barn Market, 3039 Brick Church Pike in Nashville

–$50,000: Git n Go Market, 2254 Andersonville Hwy. in Clinton.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.