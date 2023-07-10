Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 10, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from July 10, 2023.

1Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

 

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries. Read More.

2Smyrna Police Search for Two Suspects

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two persons of interest who were pictured at Target on July 2, 2023 (in a Honda Civic) and Walmart on June 27, 2023. Read More.

3Brothers Killed in Double Shooting at Murfreesboro Cook Out Restaurant

 

The 21-year-old shooter involved in a double fatal shooting outside a local fast-food restaurant claims he was protecting himself when he shot two men who were assaulting him as he sat in the backseat of a car in the drive-thru. Read more.

4Murfreesboro Parks & Rec Employees Recognized for Rescue Assistance at Barfield Park

from left to right: L/R, Haskell “Benny” Barrett, Mayor Shane McFarland, John “Carman” Walls, and Todd Fischer/Photo by Jim Davis

A team of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation employees was honored during the City Council meeting, Thurs., June 29, 2023, for assisting emergency responders in rescuing an individual in Barfield Park. Read more.

5Free Concert On The Square Featuring Monsters Of Yacht Takes Place This August

Monsters-of-Yacht
Photo from www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org

 

Monsters of Yacht will perform your favorite ‘yacht rock’ easy listening tunes during the third F.N.L. concert downtown on Friday, August 04, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Read More.

