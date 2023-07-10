Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 10, 2023.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries. Read More.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two persons of interest who were pictured at Target on July 2, 2023 (in a Honda Civic) and Walmart on June 27, 2023. Read More.
The 21-year-old shooter involved in a double fatal shooting outside a local fast-food restaurant claims he was protecting himself when he shot two men who were assaulting him as he sat in the backseat of a car in the drive-thru. Read more.
A team of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation employees was honored during the City Council meeting, Thurs., June 29, 2023, for assisting emergency responders in rescuing an individual in Barfield Park. Read more.
Monsters of Yacht will perform your favorite ‘yacht rock’ easy listening tunes during the third F.N.L. concert downtown on Friday, August 04, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Read More.