Free Concert On The Square Featuring Monsters Of Yacht Takes Place This August

Monsters of Yacht will perform your favorite ‘yacht rock’ easy listening tunes during the third F.N.L. concert downtown on Friday, August 04, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Main Street organizes the Friday Night Live Concert Series on the historic Murfreesboro Square (S. Public Sq., Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

Bring a chair and come early for supper! This is a free, family concert!

For more local events like Free Concert On The Square visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/