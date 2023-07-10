Murfreesboro Parks & Rec Employees Recognized for Rescue Assistance at Barfield Park

A team of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation employees was honored during the City Council meeting, Thurs., June 29, 2023, for assisting emergency responders in rescuing an individual in Barfield Park.

Mayor Shane McFarland recognized John “Carman” Walls, Todd Fischer, and Haskell “Benny” Barrett with the STARS Award for their outstanding service during a rescue, April 6, 2023. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Captain Benjamin Honeycutt provided this description in nominating the Parks employees for the STARS Award:

“On April 6, 2023, MFRD, RCEMS, and MPD responded to a medical emergency at Barfield Park. Serving as the Acting Captain, I noted the MDT description indicated that there was an individual on the Red Trail in need of rescue. Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation employees were very beneficial and accommodating to assist emergency personnel with finding the location of the patient. Also, they went above and beyond the call of duty to assist in operating multiple Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation ATV’s, transporting personnel to and from the scene of the incident. Their assistance that morning was critical to the smoothness and success of our objective. I am recommending the following individuals from the Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department for the STARS Award. I believe they represented the City of Murfreesboro with honor for their service. They showed compassion, integrity, and the willingness to help other departments in a time of need.”

Todd Fischer serves the Parks & Recreation Department as a Groundskeeper-Maintenance Worker and was hired in January 2007. Carman Walls also serves as a Groundskeeper-Maintenance Worker and was hired in April 2013. Benny Barrett is a Custodian and was hired in the Parks Department in January 2020.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

