OBITUARY: Bryan Kobylik

Lt Col Bryan Kobylik (Air National Guard, Ret.), age 74, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2024 surrounded by family and friends.

He was a native of Flint, MI, moving to Murfreesboro, TN in 1980. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Nazareth College and master’s degree from Wayne State University.

Bryan devoted many years of his life serving his country, serving in both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He was active in his community, retired nurse epidemiologist at the Alvin C. York Veterans’ Administration Medical Center, where he was proud to help his fellow Veterans. Bryan’s passion was working on his beloved “Klub K” where friends and family were always welcome. Bryan’s sense of humor, his stylish attire and his unwavering love for living life to the fullest, “moments in time”, are just a few of the things that Bryan is remembered for.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Anne Kobylik; daughter, Heather Farnham and her husband Steve; grandson, Taylor Kobylik; great-grandson, Brantley Kobylik; mother, Helen Kobylik; siblings, Craig Kobylik and his wife Gracia, Neal Kobylik and his wife Kim, Michael Kobylik and his wife Karen, and Kris Kobylik; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of friends; and beloved feline companion, Leo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Vincent Kobylik, and mother, Genevieve Lusk Cole.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 20, 2024 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral service with military honors will be held Monday, May 20, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy