Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case.

On June 19, a male victim reported the theft of his wallet. After checking his online account, he noticed more than $600 worth of charges were made at a 711 in Lewisburg.

The person of interest was driving a white Chrysler 300.

If you know this woman, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email at 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.