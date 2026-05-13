Smyrna To Hold Memorial Day Ceremony At Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial

The Town of Smyrna is inviting the community to gather in remembrance this Memorial Day during a ceremony honoring those who died while serving in the United States military.

The Town of Smyrna’s Memorial Day Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 25, at 9 a.m. at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial.

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Town officials say the event will honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country and provide an opportunity for the community to come together in gratitude and remembrance.

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