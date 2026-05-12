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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for May 6-12, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
AMC Stones River 91001706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Boro Kabob on Wheels Mobile100306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Cadence Academy Preschool Food1002391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Colonial Estates Pool100601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/11/2026
Econo Lodge Food Svc100107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Embassy Suites Bar1001200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2026
Flavors Shaved Ice Mobile and Snack Shack Mobile1002013 Higgins Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service100201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Lavergne Lake Elementary100201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine05/06/2026
Learning Zone Inc- Veterans1002043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Lemonade Chick FMFU100715 McKean Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/09/2026
Middle Ground Brewing Company1002476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE1002136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine05/12/2026
Papa John's Pizza #39411005163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2026
Puckett's Murfreesboro100114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Rivermont Apartment Pool1002160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/11/2026
Sports Com Indoor Pool1002310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine05/07/2026
Starbucks #8929100620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine05/07/2026
Subway1002442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est100310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up05/09/2026
The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery1001720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Trash Dogs Mobile Cart1001113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Wee Care Daycare FS100510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2026
Wilson Elem. School Food Service1001545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2026
Wilson Elementary1001545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings Routine05/06/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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