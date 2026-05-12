Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026

These are the health scores for May 6-12, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|AMC Stones River 9
|100
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Boro Kabob on Wheels Mobile
|100
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Cadence Academy Preschool Food
|100
|2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Colonial Estates Pool
|100
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/11/2026
|Econo Lodge Food Svc
|100
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Embassy Suites Bar
|100
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2026
|Flavors Shaved Ice Mobile and Snack Shack Mobile
|100
|2013 Higgins Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service
|100
|201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Lavergne Lake Elementary
|100
|201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|05/06/2026
|Learning Zone Inc- Veterans
|100
|2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Lemonade Chick FMFU
|100
|715 McKean Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/09/2026
|Middle Ground Brewing Company
|100
|2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE
|100
|2136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2026
|Papa John's Pizza #3941
|100
|5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2026
|Puckett's Murfreesboro
|100
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|100
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/11/2026
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|100
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/07/2026
|Starbucks #8929
|100
|620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|Subway
|100
|2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est
|100
|310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/09/2026
|The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Trash Dogs Mobile Cart
|100
|1113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Wee Care Daycare FS
|100
|510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2026
|Wilson Elem. School Food Service
|100
|1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2026
|Wilson Elementary
|100
|1545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|05/06/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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