Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026

These are the health scores for May 6-12, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date AMC Stones River 9 100 1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Boro Kabob on Wheels Mobile 100 306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Cadence Academy Preschool Food 100 2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/08/2026 Colonial Estates Pool 100 601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/11/2026 Econo Lodge Food Svc 100 107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Embassy Suites Bar 100 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2026 Flavors Shaved Ice Mobile and Snack Shack Mobile 100 2013 Higgins Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service 100 201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Lavergne Lake Elementary 100 201 David's Way. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 05/06/2026 Learning Zone Inc- Veterans 100 2043 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Lemonade Chick FMFU 100 715 McKean Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/09/2026 Middle Ground Brewing Company 100 2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE 100 2136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 05/12/2026 Papa John's Pizza #3941 100 5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2026 Puckett's Murfreesboro 100 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Rivermont Apartment Pool 100 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/11/2026 Sports Com Indoor Pool 100 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 05/07/2026 Starbucks #8929 100 620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 Subway 100 2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2026 Tacos Mi Amigo Mobile Food Est 100 310 Vernon Traylor Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 05/09/2026 The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery 100 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Trash Dogs Mobile Cart 100 1113 Cascade Falls Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Wee Care Daycare FS 100 510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2026 Wilson Elem. School Food Service 100 1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2026 Wilson Elementary 100 1545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 05/06/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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