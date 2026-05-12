Local Singer Jordan McCullough Finishes as Runner Up on American Idol

Season 24 of American Idol held its grand finale last night. The season began with 120 contestants, and on Monday night, it came down to the final three contestants. The three-hour season finale showcased the top three remaining contestants, including local Murfreesboro resident Jordan McCullough, Hannah Harper, and Keyla Richardson.

Each contestant had multiple performances with special guests for the evening, including Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley, Clay Aiken, Leanne Womack, Mötley Crüe, Nelly, Shinedown, and Tori Kelly.

In round one, McCullough performed “If I Ain’t Got You”. His second performance was “Dear God.” After the two performances, the three finalists were narrowed down to two, with only McCullough and Hannah Harper remaining. McCullough’s last solo performance was “Goodness of God.”

In the final moments of the show, Hannah Harper was announced the winner; she was the first country artist to win the competition since Carrie Underwood.

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Last week, McCullough returned to Murfreesboro for a hometown parade. He paid a visit to local schools, including John Pittard Elementary, Oakland Middle School, and Oakland High School. After the parade, he held a free performance at Siegel Soccer Complex, according to the City of Murfreesboro, with 3,000 attendees.

Following the event, McCullough shared on social media, “I’ll forever hold this memory in my heart! My very first show EVER! 😭🙌 thank you to everyone who made it so special! Thank you America for giving me this gift! I’ll never take it for granted! Glory to God”

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