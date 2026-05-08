From musicals to dance to family-friendly events, TPAC has a great lineup of shows this year. Here is a list of upcoming events at TPAC.

The performing arts center is located at 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville.

List updated on May 8, 2026.

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

May 9, 2026, 8 pm

A live concert blending rock music with orchestral arrangements in a candlelit setting.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/calendar/

Mae Martin: The Possum

May 11, 2026, 7:30 pm

A stand-up comedy performance from comedian and writer Mae Martin.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/mae-martin-15041

Water for Elephants

May 12 – 17, 2026, 7:30 pm, 2 pm

A Broadway musical based on the bestselling novel, set in a traveling circus.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/25-26-water-for-elephants-14405

Ladies of Hip-Hop: SpeakMyMind

May 17, 2026, 3 pm

Raw, bold, and unapologetically alive, SpeakMyMind bursts onto the stage with the rhythm and resilience of Black womanhood

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/ladies-of-hip-hop-15050

Blood Sucking Leech

May 14 – 17, 2026, 7:30 pm, 2 pm

A theatrical production presented by Nashville Repertory Theatre.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/blood-sucking-leech-14674

The Book of Mormon

June 2 – 7, 2026, 7:30 pm, 2 pm

A Tony Award-winning Broadway musical comedy following two missionaries on a journey abroad.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/the-book-of-mormon

A Nashville Cypher Story

June 5, 2026. 2pm

A Nashville Cypher Story takes you on a journey through time, using Capoeira, House, Breaking, and more to tell the tale of connection through dance. Lively and spontaneous, A Nashville Cypher Story will get you out of your seats and the whole room moving to experience the freedom and magic of the dance circle, culminating in a battle between the generations. This is the first street-style theatrical production of its kind made in Nashville for Nashville.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/nashville-cypher-story-15331

El Boricua es Otra Cosa

June 6, 2026, 7pm

El Boricua es Otra Cosa” with Gaby Alicea is much more than a comedy show: it is a journey filled with laughter, culture, and Puerto Rican pride. Through witty comparisons and amusing observations, Gaby celebrates what sets Boricuas apart from any other culture.

Amidst anecdotes, memories, and references to Puerto Rico, the audience will experience an event brimming with identity and good humor.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/el-boricua-es-otra-cosa-15283

Wonderful World of Oz (12 – 15)

June 8-12, 2026, 9 am – 4 pm

Click your heels and step into a week of pure imagination! In The Wonderful World of Oz, campers will journey down the Yellow Brick Road through song, dance, and storytelling inspired by The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, Wicked, and even a dash of Elton John’s legendary flair.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/wonderful-world-of-oz-12-15

Wonderful World of Oz (8 – 11)

June 8-12, 2026, 9 am – 4 pm

Click your heels and step into a week of pure imagination! In The Wonderful World of Oz, campers will journey down the Yellow Brick Road through song, dance, and storytelling inspired by The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, Wicked, and even a dash of Elton John’s legendary flair.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/wonderful-world-of-oz-8-11

Hamilton

June 17-21, 2026, multiple times

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/hamilton-14419

The Kevin Langue Live Show

Friday, June 19, 2026, 8 pm

The Kevin Langue Show Tour transforms a viral guessing game into a live comedy experience. Kevin Langue, known as the World’s Best Guesser, teams up with a panel to interrogate a lineup of strangers standing just feet away.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/kevin-langue-15280

JK Live!

June 20, 2026, 3 pm, 7 pm

After 6 years stuck inside (no one told us Covid was over), the JK! Studios cast has returned with a brand new tour!

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/jk-live-15094

Young, Scrappy, and Hungry (12 – 15)

June 22-26, 2026, 9 am – 4 pm

Step into history the Broadway way! This summer, campers will sing, dance, and act their way through America’s story with show-stopping numbers inspired by Hamilton, 1776, Suffs, Newsies, and Ragtime. From the Revolutionary War to women’s suffrage to children’s rights, students will bring the past to life while building teamwork, confidence, and stage skills.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/young-scrappy-hungry-12-15

Young, Scrappy, and Hungry (8 – 11)

June 22-26, 2026, 9 am – 4 pm

Step into history the Broadway way! This summer, campers will sing, dance, and act their way through America’s story with show-stopping numbers inspired by Hamilton, 1776, Suffs, Newsies, and Ragtime. From the Revolutionary War to women’s suffrage to children’s rights, students will bring the past to life while building teamwork, confidence, and stage skills.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/young-scrappy-hungry-8-11

How to Train Your Dragon The Musical

July 6-10, 13-17, 2026, 9 am – 4 pm

This two-week musical theatre camp will have you flying, roaring, and adventuring your way through the Viking island of Berk!

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/how-to-train-your-dragon-camp-10-16

Magical Moments (8-11)

July 6 – 10, 2026, 9am – 4pm

Get ready to make some theatre magic! In Magical Moments, campers will sing, dance, and act their way through the most enchanting numbers from Aladdin, Encanto, and Frozen—stories where music, heart, and imagination create pure wonder on stage. From genies and family secrets to icy castles and glittering magic, this camp brings the impossible to life through Broadway-style fun.

Throughout the week, campers will learn how stage magic is made- not by spells, but by teamwork, lighting, sound, and creativity! Between rehearsals, they’ll create mystical crafts – learning how colors, textures, and light can transform a story.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/magical-moments-camp-8-11

Family Day

July 25, 2026, 1:30 pm

Follow the yellow brick road to a land of imagination, adventure, and heart at TPAC’s Family Day celebration! Step into a twister of wonder where ruby slippers sparkle, lions find courage, and the road to Oz winds through music, magic, and make-believe.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/tpac-s-family-day-2026

Please Don’t Destroy

August 29, 2026, 7pm

Please Don’t Destroy is made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy. They are currently writing and making videos for Saturday Night Live – favorites include “Three Sad Virgins” featuring Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson, “Good Variant,” “Hard Seltzer”, “The Stakeout”, “Hangxiety” and more. They’ve been beloved repeat guests at NBC’s annual Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve Party. Even before their viral videos online, the guys performed live sketch together all over NYC – since then they’ve headlined at the Netflix is a Joke Festival, the New York Comedy Festival, were featured at The Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, and consistently sell out colleges and marquee shows across the country. Ben, John, and Martin wrote and starred in their first movie “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain”, produced by Judd Apatow, now streaming on Peacock.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/please-don-t-destroy-15455

Leslie Jones: I’m Hot Tour

September 12, 2026, 7pm

Leslie Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee as well as a Writer’s Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. She has also been honored as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Jones recently wrapped production on season two of the HBO Max series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/leslie-jones-i-m-hot-tour-15437

Jersey Boys

September 16-20, 2026, multiple times

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years – Jersey style! They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/jersey-boys-15285

Giselle

October 2-4, 2026, multiple times

Love. Deceit. Despair. Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin presents his first full-length ballet with his own unique interpretation of the hauntingly beautiful tale of Giselle. Complete with reinvigorated sets and costumes, new choreography, and live accompaniment by the Nashville Symphony, witness this tragic love story on the main stage for the first time since 2009. Find yourself caught in the moonlit shadows with the veiled Wilis’ dark desire for revenge…but this time, redemption is not so certain.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/nb-giselle-15236

John Proctor is the Villain

October 2-18, 2026, multiple times

What if the villain is not who we thought? In this biting dramatic comedy, a high school English class reexamines The Crucible and sparks a reckoning.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/john-proctor-villain-15315

Tosca

October 8 + 10, 7:30pm

Experience the raw intensity of Puccini’s most cinematic masterpiece. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of 1800s Rome, Tosca is a high-stakes race against time where passion and politics collide. Follow the legendary singer Floria Tosca as she fights to save her lover from the clutches of the corrupt police chief, Scarpia. Featuring stunning, hand-painted traditional sets, this production captures the grand scale of Italian tragedy, complete with a mock execution, a deadly double-cross, and one of the most iconic final moments in all of opera.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/tosca-15410

Dancing in the Aisles

October 9, 2026, 7pm

Dancing in the Aisles – The Ultimate Motown Experience brings the timeless sound of Motown to life in an electrifying night of music, memories, and world-class entertainment featuring Detroit legends The Shades of Blue, known for their #1 hit “Oh How Happy!” The show highlights an all-star cast of renowned Motown performers, including Stuart Avig, one of only five Original Motown Artists still touring! Witness dazzling costumes, dynamic choreography, and powerful harmonies as they take you on a thrilling journey through the greatest hits of The Temptations, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Four Tops, and more.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/dancing-in-the-aisles-15451

The Sound of Music

October 13-18, 2026, multiple times

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed – it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/the-sound-of-music-15137

Nurse Blake: But Did You Die? Tour

November 2, 2026, 7pm

Nurse Blake is back with his hilarious new comedy tour with all new content, diving into the wildest things patients and their families say and do. From self-diagnosing Stage 8 Cancer with WebMD to hitting the call light like they are on a game show, nothing is off-limits!

Expect a night of nonstop laughter packed with healthcare workers who desperately need a break. Bring your friends, coworkers, and even that one patient who swore they were allergic to water—this is going to be a night to remember!

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/nurse-blake-but-did-you-die-15366

Death Becomes Her

November 3-8, 2026, multiple times

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/death-becomes-her-15145

Nashville’s Nutcracker

November 27, 2026 – December 27, 2026, multiple times

Pirouette into the perfect winter season with Middle Tennessee’s favorite holiday tradition, Nashville’s Nutcracker! Featuring Tchaikovsky’s enduringly iconic score performed live by the Nashville Symphony, this Emmy Award-winning retelling takes you on a uniquely-Nashville adventure filled with swirling snowflakes, whimsical wonders, and timeless storytelling. From the sweetest Sugar Plum Fairy to the tiniest baby mouse, this heartwarming holiday ballet is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Frozen

December 4-20, multiple times

Experience the musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences worldwide. Based on the Academy Award–winning animated film, Disney’s Frozen comes to life on stage in a dazzling theatrical adaptation filled with heart, spectacle, and unforgettable storytelling.

Ticket link – https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/frozen-15372

Where to Park When Visiting TPAC

What to Expect When You Attend an Event at TPAC

Places to Eat Close to TPAC

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