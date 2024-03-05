Pickens Tosses Shutout,Tennessee Knocks Off Longwood 7-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. March 4, 2024 – Sophomore Karlyn Pickens tossed her fourth complete-game shutout Monday afternoon as the ninth-ranked Lady Vols defeated Longwood 7-0 to close out the 2024 Tennessee Classic at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Pickens – who carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning – struck out 10 and walked a pair as she held the Lancers to one hit. Monday’s game marked her third outing with double-digit strikeouts. The right-hander is now 7-2 on the year with the victory.

Junior Laura Mealer had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a run scored, two RBIs and a double. In the bottom of the fifth, the Chapel Hill, Tennessee, native hit her first home run as a Lady Vol – a two-run shot to right that put UT up 6-0.

Mealer’s home run was one of four hit by Tennessee on the day as Zaida Puni , Rylie West and Kiki Milloy all joined in on leaving the yard.

Source: UT Sports

