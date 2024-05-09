Blue Raiders Release 2024 Volleyball Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — May 9, 2024 – Head Coach Chuck Crawford has announced the 2024 Middle Tennessee volleyball schedule, which will include 31 matches for the Blue Raiders. MTSU will play 12 non-conference matches while playing nine Conference USA opponents twice.

“Coming off last year’s success, we have tried to increase the difficulty level of competition to raise our end of the year RPI,” said MTSU Head Coach Chuck Crawford .

The Blue Raiders will host an exhibition match with Belmont before heading on the road to Montana State. MTSU will first play in Bozeman, Mont. on August 31 and September 1 taking on Washington and Montana.

The Blue Raiders will host the Blue Raider Bash from September 6-8 with Lehigh, SEMO, Austin Peay and Arkansas State coming to Murfreesboro. MTSU will have a doubleheader on September 6 with Lehigh and SEMO. The next day, the Blue Raiders will compete against Austin Peay and to cap off the tournament, MTSU will take on Arkansas State on September 8.

The team will travel to Charleston, S.C. to play against Utah Tech, Robert Morris and College of Charleston on September 13 and 14. The Blue Raiders will head to Charlottesville, Va. to take on the Virginia Cavaliers twice once on September 17 and 18.

MTSU will host Alabama A&M on September 24 to complete the non-conference section of the schedule.

This season the Blue Raiders will play each conference opponent twice in back-to-back days. To start conference play, MTSU travels to Sam Houston on September 26 and 27. MTSU will host FIU, Jacksonville State, LA Tech and New Mexico State and will be on the road to face Sam Houston, WKU, Liberty, UTEP and Kennesaw State alternating between home and away matches.

The road matches against UTEP and Kennesaw State are back-to-back with the Miners on November 1 and 2 and the Owls on November 8 and 9. Between the Liberty and LA Tech matches, the Blue Raiders will head to Asheville, N.C. to take on UNC Asheville on October 22.

MTSU will play 13 home matches, 15 away matches and three neutral matches by the end of the 2024 regular season.

The Conference USA Tournament will be hosted by UTEP in El Paso, Texas on November 22-24. The Blue Raiders are looking for their sixth consecutive appearance in the tournament.

The Blue Raiders return two key pieces from last year’s starting lineup in Laure Jansen and Adri Rhoda . Rhoda was named to the All-Conference USA First Team while Janse was tabbed to the All-Conference USA Second Team for their performances last season. MTSU added five freshman and three transfers to this year’s squad.

“We have five new players joining our fall roster and I believe that this group will be able to compete at a very high level,” said Crawford.

Admission is free to all MTSU home volleyball matches.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy