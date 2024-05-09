Vols Sign All-AAC Designee Igor Milicic Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Thursday the signing of Charlotte transfer forward Igor Miličić Jr.

The 2023-24 Third Team All-AAC selection will join the Volunteers in 2024-25 for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

“We are excited Igor has decided to join the Volunteers. He is a talented player who has received excellent coaching throughout his career, both in college and in Europe, including learning from his father, Igor Sr., who is one of the best in the business,” Barnes said. “A versatile competitor, Igor has an impressive, unique and polished skill set that we think will translate well to the SEC. He is a quality 3-point shooter and superb defensive rebounder with big-time upside. Igor possesses invaluable experience on the international level with the Polish National Team and he has improved every year as a collegian. We feel he will fit in well at Tennessee, both on and off the court.”

A 6-foot-10, 225-pounder, Miličić comes to Rocky Top after two years at Charlotte and one at Virginia. He possesses career averages of 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, across 82 appearances, with 52 of them starts.

