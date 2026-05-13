5/13/26: Clear Skies and 60.8 – High of 81.7, Low of 58.1; Light Winds Throughout the Day, No Precipitation Expected

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature stands at 60.8°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 81.7°F with a low of 58.1°F. Winds may increase to 14.3 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation is low at 3%, and conditions will remain mainly clear.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 61.5°F with winds calming to around 12 mph. The skies will remain clear, and there is no expected chance of precipitation.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 58°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 5:41am Sunset 7:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 82°F 58°F Mainly clear Thursday 72°F 50°F Overcast Friday 76°F 46°F Drizzle: light Saturday 82°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 85°F 61°F Overcast Monday 86°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight

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