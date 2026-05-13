5/13/26: Clear Skies and 60.8 – High of 81.7, Low of 58.1; Light Winds Throughout the Day, No Precipitation Expected

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature stands at 60.8°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 81.7°F with a low of 58.1°F. Winds may increase to 14.3 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation is low at 3%, and conditions will remain mainly clear.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 61.5°F with winds calming to around 12 mph. The skies will remain clear, and there is no expected chance of precipitation.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|82°F
|58°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|72°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|82°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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