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Home Weather 5/13/26: Clear Skies and 60.8 – High of 81.7, Low of 58.1;...

5/13/26: Clear Skies and 60.8 – High of 81.7, Low of 58.1; Light Winds Throughout the Day, No Precipitation Expected

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Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature stands at 60.8°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 81.7°F with a low of 58.1°F. Winds may increase to 14.3 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation is low at 3%, and conditions will remain mainly clear.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 61.5°F with winds calming to around 12 mph. The skies will remain clear, and there is no expected chance of precipitation.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 82°F 58°F Mainly clear
Thursday 72°F 50°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 82°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 85°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

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