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Home News Two Oakland High School Students Earn SRO Life Savers Award

Two Oakland High School Students Earn SRO Life Savers Award

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Photo: Oakland High School students Addison Brinkley and Savannah Posey, center, accepted plaques from SRO Dallas Huling and SRO Travis Brewer after they took action to save a fellow student’s life. From left are Huling, school nurse Becky Fuqua, Addison, Savannah, Assistant Principal Dr. Kristin Boynton and SRO Brewer

A Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctor credited two Oakland High School students for saving the life of another student experiencing a medical emergency.

SROs Dallas Huling and SRO Travis Brewer presented students Addison Brinkley and Savannah Posey with an SRO Life Saving Award Tuesday at the school.
Addison and Savannah noticed the suffering girl and notified a teacher, said SRO Sgt. Scott Culp. School nurse Becky Fuqua responded.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the student and transported her to Vanderbilt for critical treatment.

“These girls saved her life,” Culp said. “A Vanderbilt doctor called SRO Huling to tell him.”

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Oakland SRO Dallas Huling and SRO Travis Brewer recognized Addison and Savannah for their quick actions in starting the medical process.

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