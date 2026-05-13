The Franklin Theatre Launches Gospel Sunday Series

The Franklin Theatre, owned and operated by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and a crown jewel for culture, arts, and education, will debut Deborah Allen & Friends Sunday Gospel Matinee Series on Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. The monthly performances will celebrate the soulful heritage of gospel music through uplifting performances and welcome well-known guests. CMA Award winner and Grand Ole Opry member, T. Graham Brown, will join Allen for the inaugural event.

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“We are thrilled to bring The Deborah Allen & Friends Sunday Gospel Matinee Series to The Franklin Theatre,” said Eric Dilts, Managing Director of The Franklin Theatre. “Our team is passionate about bringing new experiences to the community, and this celebration is something we have been working on for a while. We have partnered with Deborah, who is a true powerhouse in the industry, to help bring this to life and look forward to more shows to come.”

Deborah Allen is a Grammy-nominated renaissance woman of country and pop. Best known for her signature crossover smash “Baby I Lied,” Allen’s incredible career includes 35 years of hits and over 2,000 published songs recorded by legends like Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, and Fleetwood Mac. During the Sunday Gospel series, Allen will bring friends to the stage of The Franklin Theatre to join in on uplifting performances designed to foster joy and community unity.

“After a lifetime in music, this new Sunday Gospel Matinee Series feels especially close to my heart,” said Deborah Allen. “Gospel music has always carried light, hope, and love, and this feels like the perfect time to bring people together. I’m truly honored and overjoyed to bring this new series to The Franklin Theatre.”

Events scheduled thus far include:

Gospel Sunday: ft. Special Guest T Graham Brown – May 24

Gospel Sunday: ft. Special Guest Billy Dean – June 21

Gospel Sunday: ft. Special Guest Larry Gatlin – July 19

The first guest to join Allen will be the award-winning, chart-topping T. Graham Brown. With 35 Billboard hits including “I Tell It Like It Used To Be,” “Darlene,” and the classic “Hell And High Water,” Brown’s legendary voice is unmistakable. Throughout the show, Allen and Brown will perform some of gospel’s most well-known pieces, in addition to their own work.

Deborah Allen & Friends Sunday Gospel Matinee Series at The Franklin Theatre will kick-off on Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m., with the next performance slated for Sunday, June 21, featuring special guest Billy Dean, followed by Sunday, July 19, featuring special guest Larry Gatlin. Tickets begin at $50, and can be purchased online: https://www.franklintheatre.com/all-events/.

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