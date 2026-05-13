5/12/26: Clear Skies This Evening and 67°F; High Reached 81°F Today with Calm Winds and No Precipitation

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 66.9°F with a light wind of 4.8 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81°F, while the low dipped to 43.2°F. Wind gusts earlier were recorded up to 6.5 mph, and there was a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to lower to around 63.5°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 4.7 mph and no anticipated precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move into the night.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
43°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|81°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|64°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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