5/12/26: Clear Skies This Evening and 67°F; High Reached 81°F Today with Calm Winds and No Precipitation

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 66.9°F with a light wind of 4.8 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81°F, while the low dipped to 43.2°F. Wind gusts earlier were recorded up to 6.5 mph, and there was a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to lower to around 63.5°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 4.7 mph and no anticipated precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move into the night.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 43°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:42am Sunset 7:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 81°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 50°F Overcast Friday 76°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 86°F 62°F Overcast Monday 85°F 64°F Overcast

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