Cheekwood Celebrates America’s 250th with a Four-Day Festival of Art and Music

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens invites the community to experience a four-day festival of art, music, and summer traditions. Cheekwood Community Celebration: Arts and Music in America will take place June 4– 7, 2026.

Now in its second year, the festival brings together live music, American art, family- friendly activities, and seasonal experiences set throughout Cheekwood’s gardens and historic estate. Guests can also explore America the Beautiful: National Parks and Landmarks by Rail—the largest and most elaborate model train exhibition ever presented at Cheekwood—on view through September 6.

Programming includes a concert series inspired by iconic Tennessee landmarks and musical traditions—from the legacy of Memphis and the sounds of Nashville to the bluegrass roots of the Great Smoky Mountains. Inside the Mansion and Museum, visitors can experience American art exhibitions, including An American Story: Paintings from The Parthenon’s Cowan Collection and Common Ground: The Hainsworth Collection in Conversation with Cheekwood’s Permanent Collection.

Additional oﬀerings throughout the event include food trucks, specialty cocktails, a passport scavenger hunt, and hands-on art activities for all ages.

With free daytime admission and discounted evening special event tickets for members, and half-price daytime tickets for general guests, Cheekwood welcomes everyone to celebrate creativity, shared experiences, and the American spirit.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, June 4 | 5–9 p.m.

• Special kickoﬀ edition of Thursday Night Out with a performance by Timbo and

Lonesome Country, featuring a sound blending traditional country, bluegrass,

rhythm and blues. (6–8 p.m., Arboretum Lawn Stage)

• Local food trucks and specialty cocktails. (5–8:30 p.m., Lot B)

•“America the Beautiful: National Parks and Landmarks by Rail” exhibition open.

Friday, June 5 | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Musical performance by Derek Pell, a fiddle-led trio exploring instrumental

American traditions. (12–2 p.m., Arboretum Lawn Stage)

• Art and trains-themed activities and passport. (10 a.m.–2 p.m., Arboretum Lawn)

• Local Food Trucks. (9 a.m.–3 p.m., Lot B)

• Blooming Gardens, Historic Mansion & Museum, and “America the Beautiful:

National Parks and Landmarks by Rail” exhibition open.

Night | 5–9 p.m.

• Musical performance by Rische Family Band, which blends bluegrass and

traditional country. (6–8 p.m., Arboretum Lawn Stage)

• Local food trucks and specialty cocktails. (5–8:30 p.m., Lot B)

Saturday, June 6 | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Musical performance by Todd Day Wait, an acoustic duo rooted in Americana

tradition. (12–2 p.m., Arboretum Lawn Stage)

• Art and trains-themed activities and passport. (10 a.m.–2 p.m., Arboretum Lawn)

• A variety of local food trucks. (9 a.m.–3 p.m., Lot B)

• Bars serve specialty cocktails. (11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Lot B & Botanic Hall)

• Blooming Gardens, Historic Mansion & Museum, and “America the Beautiful:

National Parks and Landmarks by Rail” exhibition open.

Night | 5–9 p.m.

• Musical performance by Nathan Belt, known for classic country and rockabilly

blues styling. (6–8 p.m., Arboretum Lawn Stage)

• Food trucks and specialty cocktails. (5–8:30 p.m., Lot B)

Sunday, June 7 | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Musical performance by Ping Rose, featuring Memphis–inspired blues. (12–2 p.m.,

Arboretum Lawn Stage)

• Art and trains-themed activities and passport. (10 a.m.–2 p.m., Arboretum Lawn)

• A variety of local food trucks. (9 a.m.–3 p.m., Lot B)

• Bars serve specialty cocktails. (11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Lot B & Botanic Hall)

• Blooming Gardens, Historic Mansion & Museum, and “America the Beautiful:

National Parks and Landmarks by Rail” exhibition open.

For more information on programming for Cheekwood Community Celebration: Arts and Music in America, visit https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/cheekwood-community-celebration-arts-and-music-in-america/.

Reserve tickets at cheekwood.org. Tickets go on sale for Cheekwood members on May 5,and to the public on May 12. Members receive free daytime admission and discounted evening special event tickets. Not-yet Members receive half-price daytime admission. Reserving a timed-entry ticket in advance is required for all guests.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email