Go Behind the Scenes at Short Mountain Distillery This Summer

Summer tour season is underway at Short Mountain Distillery.

Every Saturday & Sunday at 1pm and 3pm, enjoy a guided distillery tour through the heart of this working Tennessee farm distillery.

Meet the distillers, see how the whiskey and moonshine are made, and enjoy tastings of current releases along the way. Those 21+ can sample spirits; tours are open to all ages.

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Tickets are available now at shortmountaindistillery.com.

Short Mountain Distillery is located at 8280 Short Mountain Rd, Woodbury Tn 37190.

About Short Mountain Distillery

Short Mountain Distillery is a craft, small-batch distillery located in Cannon County, Tennessee, set on a 400-acre working farm. On Short Mountain, they distill Organic Tennessee Whiskey, Bourbon, Moonshine, and a range of authentic, small-batch spirits.

​What to Know Before Taking a Short Mountain Distillery Tour

Short Mountain Distillery is a working farm and active production facility. Guests should be prepared for light walking, uneven terrain, and changing weather conditions.

Please note: If you’re feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of illness, you are asked to reschedule your visit. Some areas of the tour include gravel paths, uneven surfaces, or proximity to equipment. Closed-toe shoes are recommended for your comfort and safety. Use caution when navigating the property, especially in outdoor or production areas.

For any questions or concerns prior to your visit, contact us at [email protected].

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