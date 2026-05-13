La Vergne Police Arrest Two Following Pursuit And Drug Investigation

Two suspects are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle pursuit and narcotics investigation conducted by the La Vergne Police Department.

According to police, officers located a vehicle connected to active NCIC warrants after receiving a Flock camera alert near E. Nir Shreibman Boulevard. When officers attempted a traffic stop, investigators say the driver fled at a high rate of speed and drove recklessly through the area, creating a danger to the public and officers.

Police said spike strips were successfully deployed, slowing the vehicle before it struck a patrol car. Two occupants then ran from the vehicle on foot but were quickly taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers recovered a stolen Glock 19 equipped with a machine gun conversion device, commonly known as a “switch,” a Glock 21 handgun, approximately 27.8 grams of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, Adderall pills, bottles of lean, a digital scale, and additional drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the suspects are facing numerous charges, including felony evading, aggravated assault on first responders, felony drug offenses, prohibited weapons charges, resisting arrest, and other related charges.

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The department said the case highlights the role of proactive policing, teamwork, and technology such as Flock cameras in helping remove illegal weapons and narcotics from the community.

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