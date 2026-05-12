Spend the Night at the Nashville Zoo — An Overnight Camping Experience Like No Other

Nashville Zoo’s Spring Zzzoofari Slumber returns Saturday, May 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. The annual spring event features a unique overnight camping experience where the wild things are! Guests will slumber under the stars just a short distance away from the snoozing animals.

Zzzoofari Slumber is recommended for families with kids aged 4-12 years old. Guests can experience a variety of activities during the evening and breakfast the next morning. Campers also receive free entry to the Zoo on Sunday.

Here’s a general outline of what you can expect:

Saturday Night (5/23)

4:00 – 6:00 pm | Check-in, campsite opens

6:00 pm | Zoo closes to daytime guests

6:00 pm – Dusk | Enjoy select animal habitats, an animal show, the Jungle Gym and free 4D Theater, zip line, carousel rides

9:30 pm | Lights out, quiet time begins

Sunday Morning (5/24)

Continental breakfast, access to Jungle Gym and early rising animal exhibits

Before 8:30 am | Campsite breakdown and load out

9:00 am | Zoo opens to daytime guests

Your event wristband gives you access to the Zoo all day!

Zzzoofari Slumber is supported by Coca-Cola, and What Chefs Want. For more information about Zzzoofari Slumber and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/slumber.

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