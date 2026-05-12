Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for May 12, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between May 6 and May 12, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Wanda Faye McClure

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Alta Mae Dugger

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Melissa Rae Lee

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Harry Dale Pack Sr

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Linda Foutch

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Yui Morgan

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cynthia Wright

Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Elizabeth Swidersky Summers

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Billy Ray Swaner

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Stephen Taylor Poynter

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Douglas Eric Barrett

Published: May 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Heather Jean Gertz Witcher

Published: May 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Peggy Nelson

Published: May 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Virginia Carter McGowen

Published: May 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Susie Cason

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Eugenia Simpson

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

David Warren Munson

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dr. Race Bergman

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Felicitas Corazao

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Teri Tipton Dedmon

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

John “Johnny” Laird

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Garlon Houston Russell, Jr.

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mark Robert Tow

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Thomas ‘Tom’ Michael Krieger

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Heather Goulet

Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary

Eugene Gilley

Published: May 6, 2026 – Read full obituary

Michael James Richards

Published: May 6, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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