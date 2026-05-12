Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for May 12, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between May 6 and May 12, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Wanda Faye McClure
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Alta Mae Dugger
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Melissa Rae Lee
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Harry Dale Pack Sr
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Linda Foutch
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Yui Morgan
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cynthia Wright
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Elizabeth Swidersky Summers
Published: May 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Billy Ray Swaner
Published: May 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Stephen Taylor Poynter
Published: May 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Douglas Eric Barrett
Published: May 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Heather Jean Gertz Witcher
Published: May 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Peggy Nelson
Published: May 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Virginia Carter McGowen
Published: May 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Susie Cason
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Eugenia Simpson
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
David Warren Munson
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dr. Race Bergman
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Felicitas Corazao
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Teri Tipton Dedmon
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
John “Johnny” Laird
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Garlon Houston Russell, Jr.
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mark Robert Tow
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Thomas ‘Tom’ Michael Krieger
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Heather Goulet
Published: May 7, 2026 – Read full obituary
Eugene Gilley
Published: May 6, 2026 – Read full obituary
Michael James Richards
Published: May 6, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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