Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Home Weather 5/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and Low of 64;...

5/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and Low of 64; Pleasant Evening Ahead in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
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Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.6°F and a light wind from the east at 5.5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 81°F while the low dipped to 43.2°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.4°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 8.1 mph. Tonight’s conditions will remain mainly clear, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 61°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 85°F 64°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 65°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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