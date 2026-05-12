5/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and Low of 64; Pleasant Evening Ahead in Rutherford County

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.6°F and a light wind from the east at 5.5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 81°F while the low dipped to 43.2°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.4°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 8.1 mph. Tonight’s conditions will remain mainly clear, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 43°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:42am Sunset 7:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 81°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 49°F Overcast Friday 77°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 61°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 85°F 64°F Overcast Monday 86°F 65°F Overcast

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