5/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and Low of 64; Pleasant Evening Ahead in Rutherford County

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.6°F and a light wind from the east at 5.5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 81°F while the low dipped to 43.2°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.4°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 8.1 mph. Tonight’s conditions will remain mainly clear, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|81°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|85°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|65°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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