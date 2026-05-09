Nashville Riverboats Announces Grand Opening

Nashville Riverboats is proud to announce its arrival in Music City with the debut of the first of two historic riverboats, bringing authentic riverboat heritage back to the heart of downtown Nashville. The company has launched year-round service aboard its inaugural vessel, The Capitol, operating daily from Riverfront Park.

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“Nashville was a river city long before it became known to the world as Music City,” said Troy Manthey, President and CEO of Nashville Riverboats. “For most of Nashville’s history, the Cumberland was a working river, with shipping and industrial uses taking precedence over tourism and recreation. With the East Bank redevelopment project underway and increased attention to our riverscape, this is the perfect moment to bring riverboats back to downtown. We look forward to telling the river’s story and showcasing Nashville’s best views.”

“The Capitol from Nashville Riverboats is a fun, family-friendly addition to our downtown attractions and something both locals and visitors can really enjoy,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “The Cumberland River is such a special part of our city, and this cruise is a great way to get out on the water, learn a bit about Nashville and its river history, and take in our beautiful city from a whole new perspective.”

A second vessel, Steamer Nashville, will be added to the fleet in late fall 2026. Steamer Nashville is a historic riverboat and a rare gem of American maritime history, one of only three operating Western river steamboats, with an authentic steam engine that dates to 1915.

“Nashville Riverboats brings new energy to Riverfront Park and an exciting, all-ages way to experience the Cumberland River and its history,” said Tom Turner, President and CEO of the Nashville Downtown Partnership. “Giving people more reasons to gather along the riverfront helps extend that momentum throughout downtown and supports a more vibrant, connected experience for all.”

Nashville Riverboats provides family-friendly experiences for all ages, offering a variety of ways to enjoy the Cumberland River throughout the year:

Historical & Sightseeing Tours: Expert-led journeys detailing the rich history of the Cumberland River and the growth of Music City.

Brunch & Dinner Cruises: Elevated culinary experiences featuring Southern-inspired menus and live entertainment.

Private Events: A unique floating venue for weddings, corporate gatherings, and milestone celebrations.

Nashville Riverboats is part of the Manthey Hospitality group, which operates Florida’s largest fleet of passenger vessels. The company will operate year-round and is expected to employ approximately 100 team members once fully staffed. Nashville Riverboats has established its corporate offices in Washington Square, with an overnight dock located on Cement Plant Road.

Nashville Riverboats is Manthey Hospitality’s first expansion outside the state of Florida and represents a significant investment in Nashville’s tourism and hospitality landscape. The Capitol marks the first phase of the company’s expansion into Tennessee, offering locals and visitors of all ages new ways to experience Nashville from the water.

For more information on cruise schedules, private bookings, or the grand-opening event, please visit www.NashvilleRiverboats.com.

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