Music City Roots at Harken Hall Returns in June With Chuck Mead, Liz Longley & More

Music City Roots at Harken Hall is set for June 24, featuring Chuck Mead, Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel, Liz Longley and Bay Simpson & the AntiSocialites. These artists bring incredible musicianship as well as storytelling for an unforgettable evening of celebrating country, folk, pop and Americana music genres.

Chuck Mead is a country singer with a rock ‘n roll heart. He’s best known for co-founding the famed ‘90’s alternative country quintet, BR5-49. He’s also a renowned songwriter, producer, music director and architect behind the rebirth of Lower Broadway.

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Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel have been friends and touring partners for more than a decade. Ramsey’s nimble fingerstyle picking and Broemel’s classically trained virtuosity align to create instrumental beauty and atmospheric power. They explore deeply personal themes of wanderlust and familial love of fellowship and communal adventure.

Liz Longley is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter celebrated for her stop-you-in-your-tracks voice and deeply emotional music. She’s known for her distinctive blend of folk, pop and Americana.

Her most recent album, New Life, reflects this new chapter in her life, showcasing both her personal growth and her continued evolution as an artist.

Bay Simpson & the AntiSocialites bring a gritty, roots-driven energy to the stage, blending Southern rock, country, and blues into a sound that feels both raw and deeply authentic. Known for their road-worn storytelling and powerful live performances, the band leans into themes of redemption, resilience and life on the margins.

Music City Roots celebrates great musicians, great acoustics, and the thrill of live performance. The format includes performances along with interviews of each artist. Legendary artist Jim Lauderdale will serve as host, Keith Bilbrey will return as announcer and Ranger Doug Green of Riders in the Sky will interview each artist.

Born as a live radio show and now a nationally recognized television series, Music City Roots has a long-standing partnership with WMOT 89.5 FM in the Murfreesboro-Nashville area.

The showcase is set for June 24, and doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd. Madison, Tn 37115, just 11 minutes from downtown Nashville.

Complimentary parking is available, and food and beverages may be purchased throughout the evening.

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