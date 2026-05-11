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Home Bridgestone Arena 6 Live Shows this Week- May 11, 2026

6 Live Shows this Week- May 11, 2026

By
Donna Vissman
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0
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photo by Paige Williams

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Treaty Oak Revival

Saturday, May 16, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Five-piece powerhouse Treaty Oak Revival has announced a 2026 U.S. headline tour in support of their acclaimed new album West Texas Degenerate. Kicking off February 5th at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, the 25-city trek will hit arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on May 16th.

Find tickets here.

2Earth, Wind & Fire

Tuesday, May 12, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Earth, Wind, and Fire is bringing its spring tour to Franklin this week. The last time the band performed at FirstBank was back in 2024.

Find tickets here. 

3Drew & Ellie Holcomb

Friday-Saturday, May 15-16, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Beloved husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb are excited to be sharing their first official full-length album with you on tour. Memory Bank was recorded at Nashville’s legendary Sound Emporium Studios. The songs were captured during a series of live-in-the-studio performances with producer Cason Cooley and showcase the entwined talents of two award-winning songwriters who’ve traditionally written their songs separately.

Find tickets here. 

4Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Wednesday, May 13, 7:30 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Celebrating almost 60 years as a band, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band as they continue the goodbye tour.

Find tickets here. 

5Bilmuri

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

Bilmuri, the project by Johnny Franck heads to The Pinnacle this week with the Kinda Hard Tour.

Find tickets here. 

6Behemoth

Friday, May 15, 6:25 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Behemoth announced The Godless Tour IV coming to Brooklyn Bowl this week. Special guests will be Deicide.

Find tickets here. 

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