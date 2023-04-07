Rutherford Weekend: Things to do Easter Weekend

Looking for something to do this Easter weekend in Rutherford County? Check out these events.
1Friday Night Market In The Boro & Food Truck Festival
Friday, April 7, 2023, 5 PM – 9 PM
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Starting this Friday, you can visit Middle Tennessee’s largest weekly Food Truck Festival and Local Shopping event every week from 5pm to 9pm. The Friday Night Market In The Boro is an event that includes a range of food trucks, shopping, and music. The market gives you a chance to be with the community and support local businesses. It is family-friendly and pets are allowed.
This event will take place every Friday from April through September. Admission and parking are free. Vendors can apply here.
Learn more here.
2Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival
Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Bring your basket or bag and see how many eggs you can collect underwater! Kids must register for a session. While kids are awaiting their session or for those who don’t feel like getting wet, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation will be providing their Spring Festival in the gym. There will be games, snacks, and lots of other fun activities!
Each session will be 30 minutes of hunting eggs. The charge is $3.00 per child.
For more information contact Kyle at (615) 893-7439 or Email Kyle for more information.
Learn more here.
3Egg Hunt at First United Methodist
Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro
The First United Methodist Church is hosting its Annual Easter Egg Hunt this weekend that includes:
- 10,000 Easter Eggs
- Free Pictures at the Photo Booth
- Free Bounce Houses
- Free Face Painting
- Free Balloon Animals
- Free Petting Zoo
- Food Trucks
Activities start at 10:30 a.m. followed by the egg hunt that starts at 11 a.m. Learn more here.
4Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8, 2023, 11 AM – 3 PM
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro is hosting an adult-only egg hunt. Hop In for a chance to win a prize as you hunt for Easter Eggs throughout the dealership.
Learn more here.
5Easter Cookie Decorating and Easter Bunny Visit
Saturday, April 8, 2023, 9 AM – 5 PM
Oflow
115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Create the perfect fun Easter Cookie at this family-fun event. Oflow will have a cookie decorating station, an Easter-themed photo booth, and even a visit from the Easter bunny for photo ops to create an awesome day of memories. Purchase of homemade cookies is required at the shop to decorate —1 for $5 or 3 for $10.
Learn more here.
6Little Swimmers Easter Celebration
Sunday April 9, 2023, 2 PM – 4 PM
Beyond Aquatics
236 Robert Rose Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Children of all ages are invited to this open swim Easter celebration. Along with swimming, Beyond Aquatics will have Easter themed crafts, coloring sheets, and an Easter egg hunt.
Learn more here.