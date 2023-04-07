Shop Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton’s Estate Sale

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo courtesy of Scott Hamilton

Gold medalist Scott Hamilton is inviting the public to shop at his estate sale.

Sharing on social media, “Attention all Nashville locals! You’re invited to stop by our estate sale today and tomorrow from 9am-4pm.”

Attendees are asked to only park on one side of the street. This is a small gated community, therefore please be respectful of neighboring property and do not block driveways.

All sales are final, only cash and credit cards are accepted. You will find an array of furniture from china cabinet, sofas, chairs, artwork, and decor. There is also a collection of athletic jerseys available to purchase. See the list of items and address for sale here. 

Previous articleRutherford Weekend: Things to do Easter Weekend
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here