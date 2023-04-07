Tennessee Titans Announce “Titans Road Show 2023” Tour Stops

The Tennessee Titans today announced the 2023 “Titans Road Show,” schedule visiting five cities across the state April 17 – 20. In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, each stop will offer fans an opportunity to meet Titans mascot and Titans Cheer, as well as win signed merchandise, snag exclusive giveaways and more.

“Connecting with Titans fans across the state is a main focus for our organization as we head into the 2023 season, so we decided to hit the road for a tour through Tennessee,” said Kate Guerra, Titans Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Titans Road Show will bring the excitement directly to our fans as we celebrate the promising season ahead.”

The tour kicks off on April 17 and will make the below stops along the way:

Monday, April 17 – Cookeville and Knoxville

Titans On-Campus Visit

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT

Tennessee Technological University

1 William L Jones Drive

Cookeville, TN 38505

OTP Live Broadcast with Mike Keith, Voice of the Titans, and Amie Wells

5 – 7 p.m. ET

Fieldhouse Social

2525 University Commons Way

Knoxville, TN 37996

Tuesday, April 18 – Chattanooga and Murfreesboro

Brunch with the Titans at Dunkin’

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

4535 TN-58

Chattanooga, TN 37416

Titans On-Campus Visit

1 – 3 p.m. CT

Middle Tennessee State University Wellness Fair

1301 E Main Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Thursday, April 20 – Memphis

Memphis Redbirds Game

6:45 p.m. CT

200 Union Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103

Titans mascot T-Rac also will visit young students at local schools in select cities throughout the tour. The visits will walk students through a variety of activities including games, trivia contests and more.

To purchase tickets to the Memphis Redbirds game, visit www.milb.com/memphis.

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City, Mo., April 27 – 29.