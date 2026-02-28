Sydney Lianne Stombaugh, age 29, of Amity passed away on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

She was born on August 27, 1996 in Hermitage, TN. Sydney was the very loved daughter of John D. Stombaugh and LyAnna Hale Stombaugh. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, JoAnn Roberts; and her paternal grandmother, Doris Stroup.

Sydney was walking sunshine and never met a stranger. She was a major athlete, competing in the Special Olympics. She was a state bowling champion, loved basketball, track and field, and played in the Miracle League baseball. She was determined and was loved by all. She loved her cat, Marvin, and loved teaching him tricks. Sydney was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her parents, John and LyAnna Stombaugh of Amity; her brother and sister-in-law, J.D. and Keilani Stombaugh of Shelbyville, TN; her three nephews, John Dee, Christopher, and Henry; her sister, Samantha Stombaugh of Nashville, TN; her new found love, Justin Shuffield; her best friend, Mikayla Hallaby; her two cousins, JoAnn Owens and Brittany Keisler; her family friend, Ronica Rodriguez; and many extended family members, friends, and all the lives Sydney touched with her sunshine.

A Celebration of Sydney’s beautiful life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Services Provided By

Smith Family Funeral Homes – Hot Springs

2205 Airport Road, Hot Springs, AR 71913

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Hot Springs.

