2/28/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 73°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.2°F. The wind is blowing at 7.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today observed a high of 73.2°F and a low of 33.1°F in the early hours. Winds throughout the day reached up to 7 mph, with a negligible precipitation chance of only 2%. The sky was predominantly overcast earlier, clearing up as the day progressed.

Tonight, expect clear skies with a low anticipated around 52.2°F. Wind speeds are predicted to slightly decrease, reaching up to 6 mph. Similar to today, the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

With stable weather conditions continuing into the night, it’s an ideal evening for outdoor activities in Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 33°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 29% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 5:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 73°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 47°F Overcast Monday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 69°F 53°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Friday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email