2/28/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 73°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.2°F. The wind is blowing at 7.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today observed a high of 73.2°F and a low of 33.1°F in the early hours. Winds throughout the day reached up to 7 mph, with a negligible precipitation chance of only 2%. The sky was predominantly overcast earlier, clearing up as the day progressed.
Tonight, expect clear skies with a low anticipated around 52.2°F. Wind speeds are predicted to slightly decrease, reaching up to 6 mph. Similar to today, the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.
With stable weather conditions continuing into the night, it’s an ideal evening for outdoor activities in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|73°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|69°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|76°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!