Saturday, February 28, 2026
2/28/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 73°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 73.2°F. The wind is blowing at 7.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today observed a high of 73.2°F and a low of 33.1°F in the early hours. Winds throughout the day reached up to 7 mph, with a negligible precipitation chance of only 2%. The sky was predominantly overcast earlier, clearing up as the day progressed.

Tonight, expect clear skies with a low anticipated around 52.2°F. Wind speeds are predicted to slightly decrease, reaching up to 6 mph. Similar to today, the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

With stable weather conditions continuing into the night, it’s an ideal evening for outdoor activities in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
33°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
5:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 73°F 33°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 69°F 53°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

