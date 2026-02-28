Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures March 1 – 7, 2026

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Streetlight conversion.

• 3/2 – 3/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a NB shoulder closure for streetlight conversion (MM 40.5).

• 3/2 – 3/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a NB single lane closure for streetlight conversion (MM 44.5 – 45.2).

Replacing pavement markers.

• 3/1 – 3/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for pavement marker replacement (MM 56 – 62).

Roadway repairs.

• 3/2, 4 a.m. – 12 p.m., There will be intermittent WB lane closures for roadway repairs (MM 34 – 35).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Bridge inspection.

• 3/4 – 3/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for a mobile work for bridge inspection (MM 17 – 28).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Ramp improvements.

• 3/2 – 3/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a multiple WB lane closures for ramp improvements on Exit 81 (MM 80.5 – 81.20).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Streetlight conversion.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for streetlight conversion (MM 87.6 – 88.2).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

• 3/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full closure at Exit 98 for bridge concrete pour (MM 96 – 98).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge inspection.

• 3/2 – 3/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for a mobile work zone for bridge inspection (MM 104 – 120).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge repair.

• 3/1 – 3/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Bridge repair.

• 3/1, continuous., There will be multiple EB and WB lane closures and a full closure of the Exit 221A ramp for bridge repair (MM 221).

• 3/2 – 3/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB and WB lane closures and a full closure of the Exit 221A ramp for bridge repair (MM 221).

Utility work.

• 3/4 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an EB shoulder closure for utility work for a new light pole (MM 208).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Fiber crossing.

• 3/1, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for fiber crossing (MM 172).

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Coring.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for coring (MM 147 – 149).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Bus stop shelter installation.

• 3/3 – 3/4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the installation of a bus stop shelter (LM 15.2).

Maintenance work.

• Continuous, There will be a closure of the WB turn lane (MM 12.9 – 13.1).

Sidewalk and curb repair.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair (MM 17.9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Road blasting.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions due to blasting operations associated with a private developer’s project. There will be one blast per day at approximately 2:30 p.m. (LM 1.9 – 2.1).

Vault excavation.

• 3/2 – 3/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for excavation operations (MM 6.8).

Gas main relocation.

• 3/1 – 3/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for gas main relocation (MM 10.7).

Placing anchors.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for placing anchors (MM 13.3).

Pole installation.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for pole installation (MM 13.3).

Utility work.

• 3/3 – 3/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for utility work (MM 16.5).

• 3/4 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for utility work (MM 17 – 19).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• 3/2 – 3/8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

Sewer main rehabilitation.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be SB flagging operations for sewer main rehabilitation (LM 6 – 9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Aerial installation.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation (MM 9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Tree removal.

• 3/3 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for tree removal (MM 10).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Aerial fiber installation.

• 3/2 – 3/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for aerial fiber installation (MM 9).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Traffic signal work.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a SB shoulder closure for traffic signal work (MM 2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pothole patching.

• 3/4 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 7 – 14).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Road widening.

• 3/2 – 3/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the widening of Franklin Road (MM 3.4).

Pole installation.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• 3/2 – 3/7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 5.9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41

Sign footings.

• 3/4 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for signal footing work (MM 0.1 – 0.6).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Turn lane improvements.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be EB flagging operations for turn lane improvements (MM 13).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• 3/2 – 3/7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 3.5).

• 3/2 – 3/7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• Continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front Street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

Crossing equipment.

• 3/2 – 3/7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Utility work.

• 3/1 – 3/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a NB lane shift for gas line work (MM 12.9).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Sewer and gas work.

• 3/1 – 3/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for sewer and concrete work (MM 10).

Utility pole work.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for utility work on Murfreesboro Road (LM 10.7 – 12).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk construction.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be lane closures in both directions for sidewalk construction. Flaggers will be utilized (MM 3-5.5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Pothole patching.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 -13).

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Sidewalk installation.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation work (MM 13.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.(excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit (MM 0 – 2).

Grading.

• 3/2 – 3/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading activities (MM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading (MM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Traffic signal upgrading.

• 3/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for traffic signal upgrading (MM 4.1 – 6.9).

More Traffic News