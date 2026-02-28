2/28/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Cool at 35°F, High 70°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 35.2°F. The wind is coming in at a calm 5.4 mph with no precipitation reported this morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures today are expected to rise significantly to a high of 70.5°F, under overcast conditions. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, peaking around 7.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at only 3%, with no measurable rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, residents can expect mainly clear skies with the temperature dipping to a low of 52.9°F. The wind will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 6.2 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation probability remains minimal.

This current weather pattern does not trigger any official weather advisories at the moment. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the mild day and comfortable evening ahead.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 34°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 5:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 71°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast Monday 57°F 44°F Rain: slight Tuesday 66°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 71°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light

