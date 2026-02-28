2/28/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Cool at 35°F, High 70°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 35.2°F. The wind is coming in at a calm 5.4 mph with no precipitation reported this morning.
Looking ahead, temperatures today are expected to rise significantly to a high of 70.5°F, under overcast conditions. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, peaking around 7.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at only 3%, with no measurable rainfall anticipated.
Tonight, residents can expect mainly clear skies with the temperature dipping to a low of 52.9°F. The wind will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 6.2 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation probability remains minimal.
This current weather pattern does not trigger any official weather advisories at the moment. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the mild day and comfortable evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|71°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|61°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|57°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|66°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
