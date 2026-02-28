Saturday, February 28, 2026
2/28/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Cool at 35°F, High 70°F

2/28/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Cool at 35°F, High 70°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 35.2°F. The wind is coming in at a calm 5.4 mph with no precipitation reported this morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures today are expected to rise significantly to a high of 70.5°F, under overcast conditions. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, peaking around 7.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at only 3%, with no measurable rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, residents can expect mainly clear skies with the temperature dipping to a low of 52.9°F. The wind will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 6.2 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation probability remains minimal.

This current weather pattern does not trigger any official weather advisories at the moment. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the mild day and comfortable evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
34°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
5:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 71°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 57°F 44°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 66°F 51°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

