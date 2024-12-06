OBITUARY: Khamphany Vongsayarath

Mr. Khamphany Vongsayarath, age 90, of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

He was born in Laos and was in law enforcement before coming to the United States. Mr. Vongsayarath was an assembly technician at Whirlpool and was a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mr. Vongsayarath is survived by his wife, Youne Vongsayarath; children, Boonpheng Niravong and his wife Mouk, Boonseng Niravong and his wife Touka, Chansouk Souksavath and her husband Somnuk, Chansamone Vongsayarath and his wife Souvivanh, and Somphone Vongsayarath; grandchildren, Steve Niravong, Minna Niravong, Pamela Souksavath, Megan Niravong, Danny Sayaseng, Peter Vongsayarath, Devon Phomsouvanh, and Toby Niravong; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Niravong, Elijah Niravong, Nolan Sensouk, and Lilah Sengsouk.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 6, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Laotian Funeral will be held Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

