Middle Tennessee Weekend Weather: Cold, Warmup, Rain

It’s a mixed bag weekend as today will be bitter cold. Saturday’s festivals and shopping will see a warm-up. By Sunday afternoon we will see rain and winds pick up but, temperatures will remain mild.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 50. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers. Low around 46. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
