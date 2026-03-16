Jodi Renee Venier, 59, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on March 9th, 2026, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, from a short illness. She was surrounded by the love of her family and dear friends.

Born November 16th, 1966, in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late Jack Wayne Glover and Patricia Ann Glover (Link). Jodi was a woman of warmth, intelligence, humor, and boundless generosity. From an early age, she possessed a natural ability to connect with others and those who knew her often remarked she never met a stranger. Her outgoing spirit and her genuine interest in the people around her made every room she entered a brighter place.

Jodi pursued her education with determination and a love of learning. After graduating from Brentwood High School in 1985, she began her undergrad studies at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, and finished at Belmont, in Nashville, Tennessee. Jodi furthered her love of learning at MTSU, achieving her M.Ed, a Masters in Higher Education/Higher Education Administration. Jodi brought her love of teaching and community to many organizations, including The Cooker Restaurant Group, Belmont University, Chic-fil-a, and Publix. Jodi was also a faithful volunteer to the Tennessee Children’s Baptist Homes of Nashville.

If you knew Jodi, you knew she was an animal lover and advocate. She fostered and was “dog-mom” to many sweet pups over the years. She leaves behind Molly, her faithful companion who will remain by husband David’s side. Jodi also enjoyed reading a good suspense novel, container gardening on her patio, and sunny days on the lake or by the pool. She loved cooking and was most proud after making one of the dishes that came out of her sweet mother’s recipe book.

Loved and adored by many, Jodi is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 16 years, David Venier, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Her bonus children, Amy Webb (Barry) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Andrew Venier (Jay Wingle) of Clawson, Michigan. Her granddaughter Elle Forrester-Webb lovingly knew her as “Jojo.” She is also survived by siblings Gary (Debbie) Glover of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Vickie (Eddie) Carter of Dandridge, Tennessee, nephews Tommy, Bryce, Bryan, and Braxton, and nieces Kristen and Morgan, and many great nieces and nephews. Jodi was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Ryan Carter.

Jodi’s final arrangements were handled by Smith Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Memorial Service details will be announced later this spring.

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral and Cremation Services.

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