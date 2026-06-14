Paris Jackson Brings Headlining Tour to Ryman Auditorium This Fall

Paris Jackson has announced Zombies Tour, her first-ever headlining tour, bringing her raw, emotionally charged live show to intimate venues across North America this summer, including a stop at the Ryman Auditorium on September 3. The run follows the recent announcement that she will be joining The Pretty Reckless as support on select dates throughout the season, marking a milestone moment in Jackson’s rapidly evolving musical journey. Fresh off a standout performance at BottleRock Napa Valley earlier this spring, Jackson hits the road with a growing catalog of fan favorites and a new chapter of music on the horizon. More Tennessee Event Venue News

The tour follows her latest single “teenage drama,” available now on all streaming platforms—listen HERE. The track showcases jackson at her most fearless and self-assured, pairing sharp-edged alternative rock production with unfiltered lyricism that explores growing pains, self-discovery, and the lingering echoes of youth. “teenage drama” offers another glimpse into her forthcoming project, further expanding the sonic world she has been building over the last several years.

Tickets for all headline dates on sale. For more information, visit parisjacksonofficial.com.

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